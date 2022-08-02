Former trustee Joel Sanders has been named to fill the vacancy left on the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees by the recent resignation of Jimmy Fendley. Trustees took the action at a Monday night meeting.
Fendley resigned July 21 after serving one year of a three-year term, having been elected in May 2021. At the July meeting, Fendley said he wanted to return to the district as a teacher. State law prevents a board member from being hired for one year after leaving the board.
First elected in 2019, Sanders chose not to seek reelection in the May 2022 election, citing an increased workload as his sole reason for not seeking a second term.
“I didn’t run again because I had so much going on with work,” said Sanders, who is an agronomist, working with farmers and ranchers in soil management. “To be honest with you, this drought has really slowed us down. Typically, I am so busy this time of year checking crops but everything is burned up.”
Sanders said he was asked to return to the board by a board member.
“I am glad to help out,” Sanders said. “I graduated from school there, and my wife and uncle have been employed there forever. So when they asked, I felt like if I could help out, I would.”
After the Monday night meeting, school board president Sheila Daughtrey said that trustees selected Sanders to fill the vacant position because “Joel understands where we are and understands the process.”
“He understands where we’re at with the bond and our new construction and he was here when we named Kelli (Stewart) as superintendent. He has been on the board for three years, and we just feel like because he has been a part of all the has been a part of all the positive things that we’re doing right now that he can fulfill this position in the best interest of the district.”
According to state law, school districts can either appoint a replacement to serve on the board until the next regularly scheduled election or call a special election.
“Appointment is the most efficient option for the district, both from a practical and monetary standpoint,” Stewart said after the July 21 meeting. “It is expensive to conduct a special election, and I assume that the board would rather spend those funds on educating students of the district, particularly given that the appointment is only for a few months.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
