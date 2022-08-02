North Lamar logo

Former trustee Joel Sanders has been named to fill the vacancy left on the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees by the recent resignation of Jimmy Fendley. Trustees took the action at a Monday night meeting.

Fendley resigned July 21 after serving one year of a three-year term, having been elected in May 2021. At the July meeting, Fendley said he wanted to return to the district as a teacher. State law prevents a board member from being hired for one year after leaving the board.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

