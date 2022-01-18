Residents in cities and school districts throughout the area will be going to the polls May 7 to determine who will serve on city councils and as school trustees for the coming year.
Filing for positions on the May 7 ballot begins Wednesday and ends Feb. 18 with early voting to begin April 25 and ends May 3, according to information from the Texas Secretary of State office.
Seats up for election in the City of Paris are for council positions in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6. Members currently holding seats on the seven-member board include Renae Stone in District 1, Mayor Pro Tem Reginald Hughes in District 2, Gary Savage in District 3 and Clayton Pilgrim in District 6. City Council members are elected from single-member districts and serve two-year terms.
At North Lamar ISD, three trustee seats are up for election on the seven-member board including those currently held by Joel Sanders, Bo Exum and Elisha Preston. Terms are for three years and members are elected at-large.
Paris ISD voters will fill board positions on the seven-member board currently held by Terry Davis in Place 3, Mandeep Chatha-Homer in Place 4 and Dr. Gordon B. Strom, Jr. in Place 7. Members are elected by single member districts and serve three-year terms.
At Prairiland ISD, two at-large seats on the seven-member board are up for election for three-year terms. Those positions are currently held by Dustin Nation in Place 1 and Ronnie Bridges in Place 2. Board members serve three-year terms.
Because of an agreement when Roxton ISD consolidated with Chisum ISD in 2018 to forego school board elections for three years, the district will not have an election this year, according to Supt. Tommy Chailaire.
Red River County school districts and towns, as well as Paris’ next door neighbor Reno, will have several openings to fill when election day rolls around May 7.
In Bogata, all five seats on the City Council are up for election, according to the city website.
Current officer holders are Cecil “Tex” Loftin, seat 1; Christy Rolf, seat 2; Bill Mellon, seat 3; Glenda Martin, seat 4; and James Shoemaker, seat 5.
Voters in Rivercrest ISD will see two Board of Trustee positions, 2 and 5, up for election. Brandon Williams is the current position 5 seat holder, and Ryan Case has the position 2 seat.
City of Clarksville voters will vote for a mayor and five of the eight spots on the City Council.
Clarksville ISD has three spots up for election. Candidates in that district will run at-large for two positions that are for three-year terms and one for an unexpired term with two years remaining. Latreece Daniels and Gabriel Lewis currently hold two of the positions, and John McPeters holds the unexpired term seat.
Detroit City Council will have three places up for a vote. The terms of current office holders, Brandon Brown, Terrie Shelby and Lori Melton, are up for election in May.
There are two spots that will be open in the school board election for Detroit ISD. The two spots now held by Doug Miller and Bobby Bryan will be on the ballot.
In Reno, three of the City Council seats will be on the ballot. Joey McCarthy, Brandon Thomas and James Dority are the current holders of those seats. McCarthy has announced he is running for Justice of the Peace Precinct 5-2.
Information about positions open on Blossom City Council were unavailable at presstime.
