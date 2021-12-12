BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing for comments on a resolution to participate in tax abatement under Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code when it meets at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 889 2259 8833.
Commissioners will enter regular session at 9 a.m. to receive the county treasurer’s financial and investment reports; a financial report from the County Clerk’s Office; to approve the county’s Emergency Management Plan; to approve an order confirming elections precincts recently redistricted; and to approve a $500 per month lease renewals for Precinct 1’s and Precinct 4’s belly dump trailer for six months each.
Commissioners also are to set a public hearing for 8:40 a.m. Jan. 11 for comments on a zoning change for Property No. 83091 from agriculture and ranching to single-family district; select members for the Sexual Assault Response Team; and select members for the Fannin County Reinvestment Zone Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.