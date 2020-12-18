This year hasn’t been an easy one for The Salvation Army.
According to Major Francko Higdon, who leads the Paris branch with his wife, Martha, the need is greater than ever, but donations are down.
“There’s even people calling today to be put on the Angel Tree,” he said in an interview on Thursday. “The needs are up.”
Because of the pandemic, many are struggling to find extra work to even make ends meet, let alone celebrate Christmas. The Salvation Army had over 400 people sign up for the Angel Tree, a campaign that helps collect donated gifts for those in need. As of Thursday, they still had around 100 angels left on the tree, located at the entrance in Walmart.
“The Toys for Tots program has been helping us with that,” Higdon said.
The group plans on distributing the toys on Saturday, he added.
And giving overall is down and more help is needed.
“The kettles are down almost $20,000 from last year,” Higdon said. “Our last day on the kettles is Dec. 24, and we are down, by a lot.”
Last year, the kettles raised $37,383 according to a Paris News article from January, $2,000 more from 2018 and $7,000 more than the initial goal set for 2019. Bellringing funds keep the organization able to help all year long, and all of that money stays local, Higdon said.
The Salvation Army provides hot meals, a bread line, rent assistance, homelessness prevention classes and more. It also sends children and teens to summer camps. Bell ringing also helps pay for operational expenses and utilities at the organization’s downtown location. It’s the biggest fundraising campaign of the year for the group. Since March, The Salvation Army of Paris has provided more than 7,640 meals, 1,040 food boxes, and served more than 8,740 individuals from its food pantry.
Not only are donations down, but he added that they are having a hard time getting bellringers this year as well. They only have four employees and not nearly enough volunteers.
“We’re just like, ‘well, we’ll have to brace ourselves,” Higdon said. “We need community support now more than ever.”
Besides giving cash at the red kettles, the organization also has online options to donate, using Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle location through a smartphone. Donors can also give by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.
For information, call The Salvation Army at 903-784-7548 or visit 350 W. Kaufman St. in Paris. Check out other ways to give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris. Sign up for the Red Kettle Campaign is also available at registertoring.com.
