Both the North Lamar and Paris high school bands will be headed to the state competition on Sunday morning, and supporters have organized a send-off for the students.
The competitions will take place Monday and Tuesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where both schools will compete against other 4A districts. Band boosters are asking supporters to line up at 9 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 19/24 from the loop and help cheer on the students as they leave for state competition.
Everyone is asked to bring noisemakers and “send these two bands off to state in style,” according to the North Lamar Band Booster’s Facebook page.
