North Lamar advances to area
The North Lamar Marching Band earns superior ratings at the UIL Regional Marching Contest in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday with their show “Caged.” They will go on to compete at area in the UIL State Marching Band process in December.

 Submitted Photo

Both the North Lamar and Paris high school bands will be headed to the state competition on Sunday morning, and supporters have organized a send-off for the students.

The competitions will take place Monday and Tuesday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, where both schools will compete against other 4A districts. Band boosters are asking supporters to line up at 9 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 19/24 from the loop and help cheer on the students as they leave for state competition.

Everyone is asked to bring noisemakers and “send these two bands off to state in style,” according to the North Lamar Band Booster’s Facebook page.

