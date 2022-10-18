Paris High School recently received a $1,000 donation from Carter BloodCare through the Great Grants program. This program rewards schools that participate in supporting our community blood supply by hosting blood drives with Carter BloodCare.
Carter BloodCare believes high schools are at the forefront of instilling blood donation as a life-long practice in young people.
“Blood drives are a great way for our student body to give back,” stated high school counselor Danielle Termin. “I am always so proud of their generosity and eagerness to give. Our blood drives are successful because of our awesome students.”
Schools must host three drives per school year and collect the projected goal at each drive. High schools that meet these requirements are eligible to win a Great Grant.
Paris High School hosted three successful blood drives during the 2021-2022 school year and collected 172 units, providing over 516 patients with lifesaving blood products.
