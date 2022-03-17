Paris Community Theatre will hold auditions Monday and Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. each evening, for the final production of its 2021-22 season at the Brown Center, 115 Clarksville St.
“The Marvelous Wonderettes,” an Off-Broadway hit, is a colorful jukebox musical that takes the audience to the 1958 Springfield High School prom where they meet the Wonderettes, four girls with dreams as big as their crinoline skirts — and with voices to match. The second act takes place ten years later, when the stories of the young women’s lives and loves for the past decade unfold. The musical is full of classic ’50s and ’60s pop songs, including “Lollipop,” “Rescue Me,” “Son of A Preacher Man,” and several dozen others.
“We are looking for four actresses who can portray characters from the ages of 18 to 28,” said Amy Burrows, director/choreographer of the musical. “They must be able to sing and to harmonize and do a bit of simple choreography. They need not be in that exact age range, but they do need to be able to play that age range.”
Burrows said the auditions are open to any female, of any vocal range, with the required musical ability, regardless of race, body shape or stage/acting experience.
“The music is the pop sounds of the ’50s and ’60s with a good deal of rock ‘n’ roll and Motown soul as well,” she said. “I would love to have a diverse cast of talented singers.”
For the auditions, singers should bring a prepared song from the show or a song of their choice and be prepared to sing with others to show off their ability to harmonize well. Bluetooth speakers will be available. Wear comfortable clothing to perform simple combinations. Performers may attend either night of auditions or both nights, if preferred.
Alaina Logee Downing is to be the musical director of the show.
Rehearsals begin March 24 at 6:30 p.m., at the Brown Center. Production dates are May 13 to 15 and May 19 to 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.