On Monday morning, a Deport first responder came close to being seriously — perhaps even fatally — injured at the scene of a two-car collision when a driver failed to stop or slow their vehicle as it passed through the wreck scene — an all too common occurrence, according to those with experience in such things.
According to an opinion column published today, written by Nanalee Nichols — herself a first responder — a Deport first responder, working traffic at a serious wreck in the highway just outside the town, “saw a vehicle that just wasn’t stopping.” He pushed his companion out of the way, but was struck by the vehicle, spun in a circle and fell to the ground. He was lucky; he escaped serious injury but as Nichols wrote “a few inches closer and he would have been run over. I shudder to think of the heartache and grief his family and friends might have been going through right now.”
As luck would have it, as this was happening in Deport, local off-duty Paris EMS personnel were gathering at the Paris Police Station to attend a four-hour class on Traffic Incident Management Responder Training, designed to teach them the lessons those Deport first responders were painfully learning in real time, in the real world.
The class is provided free of charge by the National Highway Institute and is available as in-person classes or online to all first responders. The class included information on a wide variety of subjects all aimed at increasing awareness of the dangers inherent in working an accident scene, reducing accident-related congestion of the roadway and ways of effectively decreasing the time spent on the scene for vulnerable personnel.
Thrasher said his choice of the class and its timing was “purely coincidental; it had been planned for a month.
“What are the chances that something like this would happen just as we are starting a class on how not to get hit by a car at a wreck. scene,” he said. “It was like God was telling us ‘You need this class.’”
“The incident Monday morning is a prime example of when a moment’s carelessness could have cost a life,” said Thrasher. “Luckily no one was seriously injured.”
According to information provided by the NHI, vehicle wrecks take place three times a minute across the United States, putting nearly 39,000 first responders potentially in harm’s way everyday. In Texas alone, according to respondersafety.com, in 2021, a law enforcement officer and three tow truck operators lost their lives when other oncoming drivers failed to slow down or stop upon approaching the scene of a wreck.
“Emergency and First Responder safety is our top priority,” said Thrasher. “Wreck scenes are hazardous to begin with due to the circumstances that caused the wreck in the first place — but when you add in occasional complacency of other motorists who are distracted, anxious or otherwise inconvenienced by the delay, the danger is multiplied. In 2021, there were 83 on-scene fatalities of law enforcement, EMS, fire, tow truck drivers and DOT personnel nationwide according to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute — all were due to careless and distracted motorists driving through wreck scenes at unsafe speeds.”
“There are laws in the state of Texas governing a vehicle’s operation near a wreck site,” said Tommy Moore, Chief Deputy with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, who provided the following information.
According to Texas Transportation Code Sec. 545.157, drivers must “move over or slow down” when approaching a wreck scene that has emergency vehicles using visual signals that meet state requirements. The oncoming vehicles are required by law to move at least one lane away from the lights, debris or traffic control devices and to slow to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit when the posted speed limit is 25 miles per hour or more or five miles per hour if the posted speed limit is 25 mile per hour.
Not following those rules is a misdemeanor offense in the state of Texas and can carry a $500 fine. That charge can be significantly enhanced if, while ignoring these rules, a driver injures or kills a first responder working the scene. The charges can lead to hefty state jail sentences.
“Paris EMS is proactive in our scene safety training by requiring a Traffic Incident Management course for all personnel,” Thrasher said. “This program will be shared with all First Responders in Lamar County so everyone maintains situational awareness. But that’s not enough, we need the communities’ help to keep us safe as well. Please take a minute and watch the PSAs at paristexas.gov/slowdownmoveover.
“We have had a real world demonstration of how dangerous it can be to be a first responder and we will be encouraging other first responders in the county to take this course and to take an inventory of the equipment they need at an incident scene like flares, traffic cones and yellow safety vests for all responders.
“They are all in just as much danger as an ambulance crew. Even at a slow speed, a two-ton vehicle is still a danger to every person working at or trying to control the scene of a wreck.”
