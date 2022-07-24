Brushing the cat

Tabby cat lying in her owner's lap and enjoying while being brushed and combed. Focus on the cat's muzzle

 Impact Photography - stock.adobe

Cats are known to be fastidious groomers, but this doesn’t mean they can do it all on their own. In the summer, especially, the heat and humidity may make owners more conscious about the ways they can help their feline friends stay clean, cool and well-groomed.

Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical associate professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, discusses a few aspects of cat grooming in which owners can play an important role.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.