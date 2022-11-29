A Paris man was held last week on a charge of sexual assault of a child after admitting he made sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
Bryceson Lane Clark, 21, of Paris, was held Nov. 21 on a bond totaling $50,000 for a charge of sexual assault of a child.
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a sexual assault on Nov. 13, and an interview was scheduled with a forensic interviewer for the following day, according to court documents.
On Nov. 14, the girl told an interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Paris that Clark had kissed her, penetrated her with his fingers and had sex with her without consent, according to court documents.
Clark admitted to an investigator with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office that he kissed the girl and used his fingers to penetrate her during an interview on Nov. 16, according to court documents.
Clark denied having intercourse with the minor and told investigators the girl kissed him back and that the sexual encounter was consensual.
Stevie Darrell Gardner, III, 20, of Paris, is being held on bonds totaling $16,000 for charges of assault on a public servant (two counts), harassment of a public servant and resisting arrest.
Paris police responded at 12:03 a.m. Friday to a narcotics violation in the 1700 block of Polk Street.
Officers encountered Gardner at the location, and upon arrest, the man resisted and struck two firefighters during the exchange, according to a release.
Paris police responded at 10:36 p.m. Friday for the third time to a disturbance in the 2100 block of West Austin Street.
Ira Earl Sherfield, 55, of Chandler, Tex., is being held on bonds totaling $10,000 for charges of possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, and tampering with physical evidence.
After locating the woman walking in the street, an officer watched her throw an object containing methamphetamine onto the ground.
She was arrested and transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Bertin Rodriguez Torres, 32, of Paris, is being held on bonds totaling $59,000 for charges of theft of property, more than $2,500, escape while arrested or confined and failure to identify as a fugitive.
Paris police stopped a vehicle at 3:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Bonham Street, where they smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, Torres, a passenger, ran from officers and was apprehended after a short foot chase. He gave officers a false name and was later found to have Lamar County warrants for his arrest.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 278 calls for service and arrested nine people over the extended holiday weekend.
