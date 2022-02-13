CLARKSVILLE – The Red River County commissioners plan to go into an executive session to discuss settlement offers in the matter of Texas Opioid Multi-District Litigation of the County of Red River v. Purdue Pharma on Monday during a 9 a.m. meeting in the County Annex, 200 N. Walnut, Clarksville.
Commissioners plan to discuss funds paid by LifeNet to the first responders account thus far in the year and whether or not to move Precinct 3 voting box from the Red River County Library to the Double R Cowboy Church.
