A free recital and lecture on Italian arias will be held at Paris Junior College on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Presented by Dr. Michael Holderer, PJC music instructor and choir director, the presentation and performance will cover the baroque and classical periods.
“This will be a faculty recital featuring music and a lecture about the creation and development of the first major rearrangements of one of the most popular song cycles in vocal music,” said Holderer.
Hours at home during the initial COVID outbreak inspired Holderer to pen the book, “30 Italian Arias of the Baroque and Classical Periods,” a rewrite of “24 Italian Arias,” a classic for beginning singers to learn some of the most popular Italian favorites.
The recital and lecture will take place in the Shaw Recital Hall in the Music Building near the northwest corner of the PJC campus, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris.
For more information contact mholderer@parisjc.edu. The free book may be viewed at https://bit.ly/3oVMgsA.
