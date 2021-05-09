BONHAM — More than a year after Covid-19 was discovered in the United States, Fannin County has no known cases in the general population.
That was the assessment of County Judge Randy Moore to the county’s Commissioners’ Court as he discussed the latest available numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. At the time of their meeting Monday, Fannin County had 3,484 total cases since testing began in March 2020 with 30 active cases, Moore said. All 30 cases were in the state prison units, he added.
“So, you know what that says? That means there’s no one in here that’s got Covid-19. That is good news, folks,” Moore said, adding the 30 cases were discovered in the prison units a week prior during an intake testing.
The Trauma Service Area that includes Fannin County continues to see its Covid-19 hospitalization rate drop, Moore said, adding it has fallen to 3.03%. The TSA includes the Fort Worth-Dallas metroplex. Moore also noted the county has lost 108 lives to the virus.
Commissioners approved another one week extension for the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and to their Continuity of Plans, which includes a change to allow for certain in-person cases in District Court. That includes cases when the defendant is on bond, protective order hearings, motions to enforce and child protection cases. That will necessitate the purchase of more plexiglass for the court, and county personnel are working on getting a quote to fulfill that need, commissioners were told.
In other business, commissioners authorized the sale of fireworks in Fannin County for Memorial Day. Fireworks may be sold from May 26 to May 31.
