Paris native Carolyn Jean Reese Brown is to speak and several local dignitaries honored at the 22nd annual NAACP Heritage Banquet on Saturday at Love Civic Center.
The banquet, which begins at 6 p.m., is catered by Harlem Knights and features a silent auction with items that include a three-night stay in Bardstown, Kentucky, and a two-night Las Vegas fly-away and show experience, according to chapter president Robert High.
Seven individuals are to be recognized with a “Heritage Award” for outstanding loyalty, dedicated service and contributions to the Paris community to include Ronald Dixon, a 40 year veteran basketball official recognized by the University Interscholastic League and posthumously to six members. Those to be honored include former Lamar County judge and attorney Brady Fisher, 50-year educator Ralph Brown, Mt. Zion United Methodist Church pastor Eddie Jean Adams, photographer and historian Marva Joe, Roxton ISD school trustee Rosie M. Franklin and retired Walmart mechanic Ronald Dixon.
Headline speaker Brown grew up on a farm in Lamar County and her early education occurred at Powderly High School. She graduated and received degrees from Paris Junior College, the University of North Texas, and the University of Texas at Austin. She continued her graduate studies at Texas State University and Texas A&M-Commerce and was an educator in four different states. She retired after 50 years in the education field.
She continues to share her professional knowledge and skills through volunteer work in her community as a tutor, a literacy trainer and in other capacities. She and her husband, Dr. Johnny E. Brown, own an educational consulting firm and attend Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont.
Tickets at $30 are available at 903-784-8728.
