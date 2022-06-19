The Paris Independent School District Board of Trustees plans to adopt a budget for the coming school year at its 5:30 p.m., Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Board members also plan to hear an update on Career and Technology Education as well as a report from the district’s safety and security director.
The board will also hear from the superintendent about the upcoming TSTA/TSTB conference in San Antonio in September and a student transfer report.
