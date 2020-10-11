Fannin County Commissioners are scheduled to host a public hearing at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St.
The hearing will allow public comment before the adoption of minimum infrastructure standards for manufactured home rental communities.
The Commissioners’ Court regular meeting will follow at 9 a.m., with an agenda that includes a Covid-19 update, a proclamation declaring Oct. 4-10 as National 4-H Week, a presentation on work at Bois d’Arc Lake, possible approval to set up GoGetTested.com in Fannin County, possible approval of a lease between the county and Majestic 6 theater for use as a courtroom, and alternate action with the cancellation of the county’s employee banquet around Christmas due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Both meetings will be broadcast on Zoom with meeting ID 878 4602 5276.
