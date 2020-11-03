An additional four Covid-19 related deaths were reported Monday afternoon by the Paris-Lamar County Health District. The deceased were all men between the ages of 52 and 87, the data show. In all, the county has recorded 44 Covid-19 related deaths.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District also reported 79 new confirmed diagnoses with cases ranging in age from 15 to 93. Since testing began in March, the county has confirmed 1,999 Covid-19 cases. Of those, 1,722 were considered recovered. The number of active cases on Tuesday fell to 187 after days of being in the 200s.
The most impacted age group in Lamar County are men and women between the ages of 50 and 59. The total of 348 cases breaks down to 178 women and 170 men, according to the data. Women and men between the ages of 20 and 29 are the second most impacted age group with 292 total cases. That breaks down to 174 women and 118 men. Men and women between the ages of 40 and 49 are third most impacted group with 282 total cases. That breaks down to 173 women and 109 men.
Women continue to account for the majority of cases in Lamar County with 1,136 cases compared to 863 cases in men, according to the data.
Paris continues to account for the majority of cases with 53.82% of the total being inside the loop and 25.59% being outside the loop.
Blossom leads the rural area in percentage of cases at 5.15%, followed by Powderly at 4.42% and Sumner at 3.33%. Pattonville has had 2.39% of the cases while Brookston has had 1.51%, Arthur City has had 1.25% and Roxton has had 1.2%. Areas under 1% include Cunningham, Deport and Petty, the data shows.
