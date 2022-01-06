Winter has been showing itself over the past few days, and it is only going to get colder as the season firms its grip on North Texas.
Today’s forecast calls for a high of just 39 degrees with a low below freezing at 23 degrees. The effects of those low temperatures will only be heightened with winds with gusts up to 20 mph.
While cold weather brings hardships to many, those without homes or those whose homes don’t have heating are hit particularly hard. Cold temperatures can also be deadly with hypothermia that develops when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it.
In Paris, there are at least four places that can serve as warming stations for those who need it. CitySquare Paris, at 2515 Bonham St., will provide its normal services, said Derald Bulls, executive director.
“We will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people to come by and get warm and have a shower,” he said. “We still have coats available.”
Horizon House, a transitional shelter at 450 4th St. SW, will also provide a place of warmth from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as the Salvation Army, at 350 Kaufman St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We don’t have any overnight services now,” said Jenny Wilson, executive director of United Way of Lamar County.
She noted if people really need to, they could come by the United Way office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find some relief from the cold.
Wilson said she and several civic and religious representatives are looking into better ways of serving those who need shelter from severe weather.
“We are having a planning meeting Thursday (today) to come up with a plan for the future,” she said.
“Right now everything is Monday through Friday,” she said. “We have nothing for overnight or weekends. We are going to talk about what to do about overnights and weekends.”
She hopes that is one of the areas that the meeting can come up with a solution to.
