An Arthur City man was arrested Tuesday after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and ruptured her spleen at a Paris motel.
Jason Lane Mauldin, 26, is being held at Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $50,000 for a warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Paris police officers responded to an assault at 6:32 p.m. July 29 at Paris Regional Medical Center and made contact with emergency room staff who said a woman had been assaulted.
According to court records, ER staff told the officer that the woman suffered a ruptured spleen due to an assault.
The officer spoke to the woman who said she had an argument with Mauldin in a King’s Inn hotel room. She said Mauldin became very angry and began punching her abdominal area, face and right ear, according to court records.
A detective assigned to Paris Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit reviewed the woman’s medical records from July 29 and found that her spleen had to be removed.
If convicted, Mauldin faces up to 20 years in prison for the assault.
