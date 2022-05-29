A team representing Paris ISD recently earned Highest Honors in the 2021-2022 WordMasters Challenge, a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The third grade team scored 179 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing eighth in the nation.
The third grade students also placed eighth nationally in the overall competition with a cumulative score of 528 points out of a possible 600.
Competing in the difficult Blue Division of the WordMasters Challenge, students at Paris ISD who achieved outstanding results in the last meet of the year include third grade students Grace Biard, Everett Hernandez, Garrett Lane and Harper Putnam.
The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by Tammy King.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically.
Word-Masters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight.
Further information is available at www.wordmasterschallenge.com.
