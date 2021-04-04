The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet 10 minutes prior to its normal 9 a.m. Tuesday start to host a public hearing regarding a zoning application for 1.75 acres on CR 2900 in Dodd City. The meeting will be at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 838 0089 7606.
The regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. using the same Zoom meeting ID. Agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies. Also on the agenda is possible action on the Dodd City zoning application; allowing for Bonham Masonic Lodge to host a ceremony for the masonic cornerstone on the courthouse during Fannin County’s Rededication Day; an advance funding agreement between the county and the state for bridge replacement or rehabilitation off the state’s system; and a legal services contract.
Two executive sessions also are planned. One is for deliberation regarding a contract and the other is consultation with the court’s attorney, according to the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.