When an unknown individual banged on a gymnasium door at Paris High School last week in a frantic effort to flee what he believed was someone wanting to do him harm, Teddy Hubbard would not let the man inside.
Paris ISD school trustees recognized the Paris High School student for “extraordinary personal action” Monday night at a meeting that saw the board approve increased health insurance benefits for employees and pay retiring teachers for accumulated sick days.
“Teddy did the exact right thing to not let him in, but instead motioned to try to send him to the office, which is what we have told students to do,” Paris ISD Police Chief Brad Ruthart said in making the presentation.
“For whatever reason, this gentleman got out of his car right before the kids got out of school and was trying to get in,” Ruthart said. “So tonight we would just like to recognize Teddy for what he did because we don’t know what might have happened but it could have been a lot worse than it was. So thank you very much. We appreciate your actions.”
Ruthart said later that school security officers immediately took the man into custody and turned him over to the Paris Police Department.
In reviewing a new health insurance program for district employees, Business Manager Tish Holleman proposed, and trustees approved a district contribution of $421 per month for each employee at a cost to the district of roughly $130,000.
“This is a heck of an investment for our employees, and those that have heard about the conversations we had last month have been super excited and we’ve gotten some really good feedback,” Holleman said.
Superintendent Paul Jones noted that the state contributes $75 per month for employee health insurance, and that the district is almost doubling what it is required to contribute.
“Our teachers deserve it, and it can also be used as a recruiting tool,” Jones said.
In other action, trustees gave final approval to pay retiring teachers for accumulated sick days at a rate of $60 a day for up to 50 days for a maximum $3,000. To be eligible, teachers must not miss more than 10 days during their last year of employment.
Following an executive session, the board approved the administration’s recommendations for teacher contract renewals and employed the following new personnel.
New employees include Jeremy Beshirs as Crockett Middle School assistant principal, Sharon Stripland, district instructional technology specialist; Arielle Chastain, Crockett teacher; Drew Cunningham, Paris Junior High teacher; Roniesha Davis, Paris High School teacher; Rachel Hawkins, Justiss Elementary teacher; Rachel Caywood, student nutrition director; and Kasey Campbell, Givens Elementary teacher.
