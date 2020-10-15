With less than three weeks left until election day, early voting in Texas began Tuesday — and voters turned out in droves in Lamar and Fannin counties.
“The mood (Tuesday) was actually kind of festive, and people were excited about voting,” Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar said. “And they were very patient, we had a line way out the door.”
Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said 1,800 people showed up to vote Tuesday, compared to the first day of early voting in the 2016 presidential election, which saw 1,355. Biggar said voters were chomping at the bit in Fannin County too, with 596 people showing up on Tuesday and, as of Wednesday afternoon, around 500 more having passed through the polls.
“This is one of the biggest that I’ve seen,” Johnson said.
After the high turnout she saw on the first day, Biggar and her staff had to make some adjustments. The line was outside Tuesday and, due to the heat, Biggar had to call in Emergency Services to pass out water. On Wednesday, the line was moved indoors to allow voters to wait in the air conditioning.
Even with lines at both counties’ polling stations, Biggar and Johnson said the process has been going smoothly. Johnson said voters have told her the Lamar County operation is working like a “well-oiled machine.” She said most voters have been in and out in 10 minutes or less — even with added time for Covid-19-related safety procedures.
All elections staff are wearing masks, and Johnson and her team have a strict sanitizing protocol for pens. Unless they bring their own, each voter is handed a pen at check-in and after they use it, they drop it in a box and staff collect and sanitize every pen before dropping them back off at the check-in table. The surfaces the voters touch are also cleaned regularly.
“We’ve got a couple of people that as soon as someone gets up, they go over there and wipe (the table) down,” Johnson said.
While early voting has been chugging along in Fannin County as well, Biggar said one issue she’s been dealing with is the elimination of straight-ticket voting. This year, three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2017 state law that stopped the practice, meaning voters can no longer cast a completed ballot just by declaring their political affiliation.
“Not having the straight party option has been a killer,” Biggar said. “In 2016, the last presidential (election), 63% of our voters voted straight party tickets. So Fannin County’s real big on straight party. Now, our people are having to go down the whole ballot (and) look at every candidate. So they’re spending a minimum of five minutes per ballot, rather than walk in, click it and walk out.”
Johnson said aside from confusion about straight-ticket tickets in Lamar County as well, one of the only snags her staff have encountered has been voters wearing political gear or clothing to the polls. Under Texas state law, it is illegal to promote any political party, candidate or ballot measure within 100 feet of a polling location, which some may interpret as picketing with a sign outside the polls, but it applies to clothing and masks as well.
“We did have a couple of people that were unhappy about it. But (those are) the rules,” Johnson said. “If you’ve got a shirt on, you could go to the restroom and turn it inside out. If you’ve got a jacket, you need to cover it up, or of course could just be taken off, and the mask needs to be taken off as well.”
Voting has been particularly confusing for Fannin County voters whose children attend schools in the Wolfe City district, Biggar said. Even though they pay taxes for the district that resides in Hunt County, she wants to make sure voters know that they don’t need to go to multiple locations to vote. Her office will make sure they have all the ballots at the Fannin County location.
“The easiest way to package that is: Wherever you would normally go to vote on a county ballot, anything that you’re eligible to vote for, we’re going to have all your ballots there,” she said.
In addition to voting inside, both Lamar and Fannin counties are offering the option to do curbside voting for those who either can’t or don’t feel comfortable voting in the building.
In Fannin County, early voting may done in person at the Armory/Civic Center 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham. Voting hours include 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and again Oct. 19-25, Oct. 26, and Oct. 28-30 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16, 22 and 27.
Lamar County voters may cast early ballots at the Lamar County Courthouse Annex, 231 Lamar Ave in Paris. Early voting continues today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24.
