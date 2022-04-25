Paris police responded to a Saturday disturbance call in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning after a man reported he had been assaulted and threatened with a pistol by a friend.
According to the victim, he and his family had been staying with the friend for a time, but that the friend had recently demanded more money for staying with him, which the victim said he would be unable to pay.
He went on to report that the friend then assaulted him, loaded the victim and his family into his vehicle, drove them to a motel and put them out. The victim also reported that the friend had threatened him with a pistol at that time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A vehicle stopped in the 10 block of 7th Street Northwest on Friday night ultimately led to an arrest for drug possession and the unlawful carrying of a firearm.
Officers initially pulled the car over for having an expired registration, and upon approaching the driver, she informed them that she had a pistol in the seat under her purse. After having her step out of the vehicle, the officers found not just the gun, but a meth pipe and methamphetamine.
The driver, a 45-year-old Powderly woman, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
She was arrested on two municipal court warrants.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
On Friday night, Paris police pulled a driver over in the 2300 block of Clarksville Street and found she had warrants for her arrest.
She had an outstanding felony probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance conviction, along with two municipal court warrants. She was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Wanted man gives false identification
After pulling a car over for a defective headlight in the 100 block of 4th Street Southwest, Paris police found the passenger to have two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, though the man initially tried to give a fake name.
He was found to have two outstanding felony warrants, one for a motion to revoke on possession of a controlled substance, and the second a bond surrender warrant while driving while intoxicated on the third or more arrest.
He was additionally charged with failure to identify as a fugitive. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Police make parole violation arrest
Paris police identified a 30-year-old Powderly man in the 1600 block of West Shiloh Street on Saturday evening. Knowing he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the officers arrested him.
He had a parole violation warrant and was transferred to the Lamar County Jail
Cooper woman arrested for drug possession
Paris officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1700 block of East Cherry Street on Sunday morning, and made contact with a 37-year-old Cooper woman who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and prescription medicine that she didn’t have a prescription for.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than a gram and possession of a controlled substance of less than 28 grams. She was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.