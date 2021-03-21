A 54-year-old Powderly man goes on trial this week in Lamar County on felony child sexual abuse charges.
Douglas Gene McCloure is charged with one count of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second degree charge of child sexual contact, both dating to June 1, 2013.
Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday with Judge Wes Tidwell presiding. Testimony is to begin at 9 a.m. March 30 in the second-floor district courtroom at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. Indicted March 14, 2019, the defendant, if convicted, has asked the court to access punishment.
Attorney Heath Hyde of Sulphur Springs is to represent the defendant, and Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey is to represent the state.
Arrested May 1, 2019, at the Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma, on a joint felony arrest by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Tribal Police and Choctaw Tribal Security, McCloure was extradited to Lamar County Jail on May 3, 2019, and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
On Jan. 25 this year, Judge Tidwell reset the bond to $500,000. McCloure was arrested the same day and remains in Lamar County Jail.
