The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting seven new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of Lamar County confirmed cases to 1,040 since reporting began in March.
Active cases continue to decline with 152 confirmed cases under quarantine by the health district. There have been 27 Covid-19 related deaths.
Of today's reported cases, four are male, ages 14, 20, 50 and 69, and three are female, ages 34, 35 and 51.
