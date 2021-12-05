Andy Kumar, owner operator of Kumar LLC, a McDonald’s franchisee, has announced the company is acquiring several McDonald’s in and around Paris beginning later this week.
Kumar’s company has nine of the fast-food restaurants in the Dallas area. In a release, he said he was acquiring the Paris, Bonham, Sulphur Springs, Mt. Vernon and Winnsboro locations, as well as the Hugo, Oklahoma, location.
“As an owner/operator, I take pride and engage myself and my entire team in serving the community by giving fair treatment to people,” he said. “My goal is to not only just acquire new McDonald’s locations but to recognize and acquire the culture, identity and diversity of the people by engaging and partnering in communities. I am very thrilled and feel very welcomed as this is one step closer to a new adventure in McDonald’s business.”
Kumar cited activities such as food donation to senior citizens for their yearly picnic and addressing the students at schools about the importance of education and work ethics, volunteering and sponsoring at local community centers and participating in food drives as part of his company’s community efforts.
According to store manager of the Paris location, Brian Kelly, the current owner is Laura Latoof-Martinez, who is also owner of several other McDonald’s across northeast Texas. Kelley confirmed that a change of ownership was in the works for the Paris location.
Attempts to reach Latoof-Martinez before presstime were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.