BOGATA — Many of the items on the Bogata City Council agenda Monday night were placed there to start discussion, but council members did agree to hire Malnory, McNeil and Co. for audit services for the next three years.
Councilwoman Kim Lindsey moved the council hire the auditors, based out of Paris, to replace Mike Ward, who the council hired in November for the 2019-20 audit, “since Mike Ward hasn’t produced the audit,” Lindsey said.
Earlier in the meeting, councilors approved the council minutes for the Nov. 9, 2020, council meeting, which were included in the consent agenda. The city’s new attorney, Leigh Thompson, said this was because Ward was refusing to do the audit.
“We don’t have a copy of the contract he signed,” she said, adding that by approving the minutes, the council gave her ammunition to file against the accountant. “It gives us some leverage going forward.”
By having the minutes, the council can show proof it hired the auditor and compel him to return money that has already been spent on the audit, even though it most likely will end with a settlement, Thompson said.
The council approved hiring Malnory, McNeil and Co. for not only the 2019-20 audit, but also for the next three years of annual audits.
Councilors agreed to start an audit committee to formally review the audits for the council, to consist of Mayor Larry Hinsley, Lindsey, Councilman James Shoemaker, and two residents, Shelley Evans and Stephanie Blair.
The council also started discussion to formally outline many of the duties and responsibilities of not only positions in the city administration but departments as well. Hinsley told the council — and the audience — that he’s put together a basic outline of duties not only for himself, but the city secretary and the city court clerk, and that he wanted public input on the outline, to be adopted at a later date. Nothing was approved at the meeting, and copies of the outline are available at City Hall.
City leaders started the conversation on getting together a standard operating procedure for each department, seeking input from department heads, to be discussed at a later date.
They also agreed to close the recreational vehicle parking spaces at the city park.
“Getting rid of the RV Park probably makes the most sense,” Police Chief David Short said, after recounting how long some people have stayed on the short-term parking spots, including one woman who had built porches around the front and back of her RV.
The city has four spaces with electrical and water hookups they rent out by the day, though there are cases that have run into months. At the urging of Shoemaker, they agreed to let the existing two tenants on the pads run out their contracts and then formally close the pads.
