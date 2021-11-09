CLARKSVILLE — Red River County commissioners got some good news Monday morning at their meeting in the county annex. Richard Brand, an attorney with Linebarger Attorneys At Law, turned over checks for $3,755 and $565 to them.
The checks were for property that sold more than two years ago and resulted from excess proceeds of the sale of those properties. Brand told commissioners the funds from the sale of property the county claimed for back taxes is subjected to various fees, and each type of sale has a certain amount that the auction price must cover.
“The law requires us to sell it for a certain calculated amount,” Brand said. “It is a hard, fixed amount.”
The checks represent the funds left over after the fixed amount was taken out of the sale total. The reason for the delay is that property owners can try to claim the excess themselves within a two-year time frame. The money will go into the general fund as there are no requirements on how it should be spent.
Brand told commissioners that based on past property auctions, things should be looking good for the county.
“It shows the health of the county,” he said. “When people want to buy property, it is a good thing.”
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Clarksville resident Hunter Evans, reading from a prepared letter given to commissioners, said the county should be transparent in redistricting and inclusive by not diluting minority representation. He suggested making Clarksville its own precinct, saying that “an accessible process is particularly crucial for historically disenfranchised communities, such as our state’s communities of color, which have been targets of recent gerrymandering.” He also asked the county to be open about its budget process.
Once the meeting adjourned, County Judge L.D. Williamson addressed Evan’s letter.
“I am offended by what you say here,” he said. “We do not try to hide anything. We are not diluting anything. We are simply trying to follow the law.”
The delay in the federal census information being released put pressure on the redistricting process because what normally takes up to two months was reduced to two weeks, Williamson said. He told Evans there will be a public hearing Wednesday where the proposed precinct lines that were discussed at a public workshop last Thursday, which Evans attended, would be discussed and voted on as the court has to be finished with the redistricting process by Nov. 13. He told Evans the proposed boundaries take into consideration the minority makeup of the county, which lost population, according to census figures, and many in that number were minorities.
As to Clarksville being its own precinct, Williamson explained the relationship of county and city governments.
The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the courthouse annex at 2021 N. Walnut for a public hearing on the new precinct boundaries. They will also vote on whether to accept the new lines at a special meeting after the hearing.
