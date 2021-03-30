BONHAM — Fannin County’s Grand Jury on Thursday handed down 66 indictments out of the 67 cases presented for consideration, District Attorney Richard Glaser said. One case was passed for more information.
The cases were combined from February and March because of the severe winter weather in February, Glaser said.
An indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt, Glaser said, adding all charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted:
Aden Keller Adams, 17, of Bonham: Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Christina Ruby Allen, 43, of Bonham: Prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
Lars Hunter Anderson, 30, of Bonham: Prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
Timothy Ewell Armstrong, 56, of Forney: Sex offender’s duty to register annually-enhanced.
David Alan Bailey, 62 of Bailey: Prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
Shilo Reed Buckner, 42, of Fort Worth: Aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury.
Juan Candido, 36, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Fred Castlow Jr., 24, of Ladonia: Theft of property greater than $2,500
Brandon Gabriel Chappell, 38, of Leonard: Sex abuse of a child continuous-victim under age 14.
Christopher Lee Cody, 31, of Bonham: Failure to stop and render aid.
Anthony Earl Conner Jr., 27, of Fort Worth: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Lindsey Terrin Custer, 28, of Wellington: Attempt to commit burglary habitation enter to commit a felony other than theft; stalking.
Derrick Shelby Davis, 29, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
Johan Guillermo-Ceballos DeLeon, 22, of Terrell: Possession of a controlled substance.
Cathy Marie Donaho, 30, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance.
LaFayette Damont Dunlap, 33, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance-enhanced (x2).
Elric Lance Eaton, 21, of Sherman: Theft of property greater than $2,500.
Andrew Bryce Foster, 25, Garland: Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Joshua Randell Head, 31, of Bailey: Assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Stephanie Nicole Henderson, 37, of Honey Grove: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (x2); possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Holmes, 30, of Bonham: Evading arrest detention with a vehicle-enhanced; possession of a controlled substance-enhanced; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon-enhanced (x2); aggravated assault of a public servant-enhanced; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram-enhanced; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram-enhanced.
Kyle Louis Jackson, 31, of Ladonia: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
John Garrett Jaynes, 28, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 1 gram; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Preston Lamar Johnson, 30, of Honey Grove: Possession of a controlled substance.
Charlotte E. Key, 33, of Leonard: Possession of a controlled substance.
Thomas DeWayne Kyle, 24, of Paris: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Chelsea Renae Martinez, 23, of Denison: Possession of a controlled substance; conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Kyle Mays, 32, of Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (x2); possession of a controlled substance; tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair-enhanced; abandon endanger child criminal negligence-enhanced.
Lonnie Joe Moore Jr., 36, Broken Bow, Okla.: Credit or debit card abuse-enhanced (x2).
Jarrin Morin, 24, of Paris: Possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram schedule 1; possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram schedule 2.
Richard Earl Newsome Jr., 50, of Bonham: Assault family or household member with previous conviction-enhanced.
Donald Talmon Preyer, 40, of Sumner: Possession of a controlled substance.
Curtis Wayne Pruitt, 56, of Ladonia: Sex offender to register with previous conviction.
Christian Ramirez-Sanchez, 27, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Salvador Rodriguez Jr., 18, of Honey Grove: Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Eliud Yailar Sanchez, 18, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jerry Pat Stewart III, 30, of Leonard: Fraud use or possession of identifying information; possession of a controlled substance.
Brennan Earl Thomas, 41, of Bonham: Assault family or household member with previous conviction-enhanced.
Brandon Troy Twito, 39, of Sanger: Theft of property greater than $30,000; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information-enhanced.
Lucky Tom Udje, 66, of Irving: Stalking.
Travis Garrett Vick, 32, of Sherman: Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Andrel White, 25, of Bonham: Delivery of marijuana more than ¼ ounce but less than 5 pounds.
Taylor Michele Williams, 25, of Hendrix: Burglary of a habitation.
Ashley Alaina Wren, 40, of Leonard: Theft of cattle/horse/exotic livestock less than $150,000.
Chardale Zachery, 28, of Dallas: Possession of a controlled substance.
The next Fannin County Grand Jury will convene April 22.
