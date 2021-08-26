HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove city employees will see a 3% pay raise coming from the city’s contingency funds for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22 budget, and city taxpayers may see a property tax rate that’s down 6 cents from the current fiscal year.
City Council was unanimous, with Alderwoman Sonya Woods absent, in its decision to dip into the $75,000 fund to provide the across the board raises during a budget workshop discussion Monday. With funds left over after the raises, it’s possible the city will offer its police officers holiday pay that does not require them to work the holiday.
Under the city’s current policy, police officers who work the holiday receive their 12-hour shift pay and eight hours of comp time. If an officer’s day off falls on any of the city’s 13 holidays, they do not receive holiday pay like other city employees do. That’s because the city’s police department cannot take holidays off like other departments, city officials said during discussion.
But comp time has become a financial liability for the city. Secretary Sally Wright said one officer in the department currently has about 400 hours in comp time. That would need to be paid to the officer should the officer decide to leave, she said. Police Chief Leigh Dixon said comp time accumulations picked up during the Covid-19 pandemic as some officers needed time off and others worked overtime to fill the shift.
Alderman Thad Weems asked what impact the change to the holiday policy for officers would have on the city’s budget. Wright estimated it would be less than $4,000. With one more budget workshop to come, Wright was asked to research the numbers for council to review prior to adopting the city’s budget.
Wright also was asked to compile the numbers on increasing the city’s certificate pay across the board. Certain positions, like those in the utilities and police departments, offer an incentive for employees to seek certifications above and beyond what their position requires. The current rate is $25 per certificate up to four certificates, Wright said. Weems said he would like to see the impact to the budget if that certificate pay was doubled up to the same limit of certificates because the city should want people with certifications to stay.
Also discussed as part of the budget workshop is the need to replace two Honey Grove Police Department vehicles. The city had planned to retire and replace one department vehicle for the coming budget year, but another department vehicle had been “shot up” and needed replacement, officials said.
Wright said Honey Grove has $30,000 left to pay off on a current department vehicle loan. Regardless of whether the city paid that loan in its entirety in the coming budget year, new vehicle purchases wouldn’t hit the budget until the 2022-23 fiscal year budget. Paying the current loan off would allow the city to slide the new loan into that loan’s budget line item, Wright said.
Dixon’s proposal, which would double the city’s current payment since there would be two vehicles, includes the costs of the vehicles, equipment and weapons for officers. Weems said the city still has the computer systems from the retiring and “shot up” vehicles, which should reduce the purchase cost of two replacement vehicles.
Tax rate
City Council also was unanimous in its decision to proceed to a public hearing next month with a proposed property tax rate of 73.9912 cents per $100 valuation, a rate that’s nearly 6 cents lower than the current rate. The drop is due to increasing property valuations and a state imposed limit of 3.5% revenue growth on property taxes. The new rate, if approved, is expected to bring the city $627,691, Wright said.
