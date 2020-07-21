Fire and Rescue

Structure Fire
July 17
9:58 to 10:18 a.m., 3530 Lamar Ave.
July 18
4:55 to 5:12 p.m., 3100 Pine Mill Road.
Trash Fire
July 17
10:47 to 10:55 p.m., 1st Street SW/W. Washington Street.
First Responder-Paris
July 17
6:07 to 6:21 a.m., 400 4th St. SW.
8:33 to 8:37 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drove.
10:39 to 10:58 a.m., 2900 NE Loop 286.
4:13 to 4:47 p.m., 2235 E. Cherry St.
7:36 to 7:43 p.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
July 18
4:23 to 4:57 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
July 19
5:19 to 6:23 p.m., 131 CR 15160.
8:15 to 8:41 p.m., 202 30th St. NE.
July 20
11:10 to 11:25 a.m., 3095 Lamar Ave.
6:17 to 6:35 p.m., 630 S. Collegiate Drive.
7:31 to 7:50 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
July 21
3:08 to 3:26 a.m., 765 42nd St. SW.
6:45 to 7:21 p.m., 8000Jighway 82W.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 17
9:41 to 9:58 a.m., 2500 N. Main St.
10:17 to 10:38 a.m., 2800 NE Loop 286.
2:51 to 3:13 p.m., NE Loop 286/Stillhouse Road.
July 18
8:47 to 9:18 a.m., 600 NW Loop 286.
7:59 to 8:02 p.m., 357 4th St. NW.
Public Service
July 17
6:08 to 6:23 a.m., 344 Hearon St.
11:49 a.m., to 1:06 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
10:51 to 11:10 a.m., 2800 Pine Mill Road.
July 19
6:12 to 6:23 a.m., 344 Hearon St.
July 20
2:29 to 2:39 a.m., 1001 N. Main St.
10:55 to 11:09 p.m., 607 Fitzhugh St.
2:05 to 2:17 p.m., 1111 17th St. NW.
3:51 to 3:59 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
July 21
4:36 to 4:50 a.m., 100 W. Neagle St.
5:59 to 6:17 a.m., 2300 13th St. Sw.
