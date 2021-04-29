With the highest bond rating in county history, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court sold $4.5 million in certificates of obligation at an interest rate of less than 1% at a Monday meeting.
Funds will be used to buy equipment and materials to improve county roads, replace jail doors at the county jail and to make repairs to the roof and air handling system at the courthouse.
FHN Financial Capital Markets of Memphis, Tennessee, turned in the low interest bid of 0.947630% among eight other financial institutions.
“You received a AA rating from Moody’s rating agency, which is the highest rating the county has ever had,” said Mark McLiney, senior managing director of SAMCO Capital Markets. “The strengths they pointed out included strong financial operations, strong liquidity, meaning you have very good fund balances, and very low debt compared to other counties, and you have low operating costs. The one weakness noted is per capita valuation.”
Because of the high bond rating, McLiney said the offering received the attention of financial institutions from across the country, which drove the lower than expected interest rate.
The motion to accept the offer, which will cost the county roughly $731,000 in interest over 10 years, passed on a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Ronnie Bass, Kevin Anderson and Alan Skidmore voting in favor, and Judge Brandon Bell and Commissioner Lonnie Layton against.
Commissioners passed a resolution declaring May 2-8 as National Correctional Employees Week in Lamar County, extended a winter storm disaster declaration another two weeks until all damage estimates are documented, and approved an application to fund the county’s crime victim’s services
In other action, commissioners received a $188,497.72 from Impact Solar for patent in lieu of taxes, $147,713.52 in insurance for winter storm damage, $1,000 in insurance for a sheriff department vehicle and a gift of $100 from Mattress Factory Outlet to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.
Commissioners met in executive session to discuss personnel matters. Afterward, the court voted to reduce first assistant pay in the district attorney’s office by $8,000, increase second assistant pay $5,000 and third assistant by $3,000.
