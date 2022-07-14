With a full slate of speakers, vendors and services, the United Way of Lamar County brought locals interested in learning more about health and wellness to the Love Civic Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday for its first Community Health Fair.
Eight speakers addressed the event, discussing topics ranging from Wesley Smith’s presentation on Ending Well to Ruth Brown’s speech about the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s. Vendors also provided blood pressure, glucose and weight screenings, along with free HIV/HEP-C testing and educational information. Free Covid-19 and flu vaccinations were also available to the public. Booths lined every wall, with over 32 vendors attending the event and providing at least 26 free services.
Vendors also brought door prizes for the event, which were drawn from those in attendance. A hot dog lunch consisting of donated goods from community establishments was also provided for all in attendance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Plenty of community members came to gather information about their health. One of the most widely applauded events came from Paris Regional Medical Center’s PrimeTime program. Members of the group came on stage to demonstrate dance moves and exercise routines taught to keep senior citizens active and moving. The performance, to the tune of classic music like “Celebration” and “Stayin’ Alive,” kept the dancers on their toes and gave Program Facilitator Tania Roland an opportunity to talk about PrimeTime’s programming and how attendees could get involved.
Following the demonstration, Wesley Smith took the stage to emphasize the importance of having a plan for the end of one’s life. Those aged over 61 should make sure they have a will, funeral home and life insurance lined up, he said. Even if someone does not want to enter a nursing home, it is a good idea to tour some locations to determine which is the best fit for the individual, Smith said.
Ruth Brown spoke about what she called the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s. Difficulty with reading or writing, declining object perception and vision loss numbered among the signals to watch for, she said.
“And I’ve seen this a lot working in a nursing home. We see people who are no longer able to finish a sentence. They either lose the word or have trouble completing their sentences, and I think we all do that a little bit, we forget things. But I’m more talking about people who have a pen but can no longer remember it’s called a pen. Maybe they call it their watch,” Brown said.
Other speakers included Mindy Ramirez and Katie Stone, who spoke about advance directives, the powers of attorney and other long-term estate planning. Dietician Annete Cook spoke on healthy eating, and Dr. Allison Ward-Moore presented on breastfeeding. She followed her initial speech with a second segment on menopause, before physical therapist Avery Drennen presented on pelvic health physical therapy.
Air Evac Lifeteam brought an emergency helicopter to the event, allowing hands-on insight to the inner workings of the vehicle.
“We like to be here when there’s things like this going on, not just when somebody really needs us. You know, we want to be available, but that’s usually when people think of a helicopter, when it’s a really bad event or whatever. And we want to let everybody know we’re here all the time. We help support this whole area up here, and we couldn’t do it without our first responders, law enforcement and all of them,” Program Director James Smith said.
Vendors were excited to come to the event and hoped to come to similar ones in the future. New organization Tapia Wellness and Research Center attended to promote its research studies to community members. Currently, the group is studying colon cancer, its first study since its launch in November.
“We’re looking for other patients, not just in our practice but in our community. Anybody can participate in the study. So we’re looking to get more people,” Brandi Chesshire said.
