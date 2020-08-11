North Lamar ISD trustees approved a 96.64 cent property tax rate per $100 valuation for the current year and gave initial approval for an appraised value limitation application for Mockingbird Solar Center at a Monday night meeting.
The approved tax rate is for maintenance and operations only as the district has no debt, thus no interest and sinking tax rate. The rate supports a $23.5 million budget. This year’s rate is down slightly from last year’s 97-cent rate. Taxes on a $100,000 home will be reduced by about $3.60, according to a tax rate resolution.
Trustees gave initial approval to a Mockingbird Solar Center appraised value limitation application to be submitted to the Texas Comptroller for review as required by the Texas Economic Development Act in Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code.
“The board’s acceptance of the application does not bind the district to approve the project,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said after the meeting. “We are simply agreeing to do due diligence to determine whether the project is in the best interest of the district.”
At a meeting last week, attorneys from the Austin firm of Powell, Youngblood & Taylor gave an overview of the effect the 3,500-acre solar farm, to be located in both North Lamar and Chisum ISDs, might have on North Lamar.
A planned $150 million investment, limited to $30 million on the district’s maintenance and operations side of its tax levy, Mockingbird Solar Center is expected to yield the district roughly $3.5 million — roughly $232,200 a year for 15 years — in supplemental payments in lieu of taxes, according to Shelly Leung, the Austin firm’s economic development director.
The North Lamar board is not expected to make a decision until late December, according to a timeline presented by the Austin firm.
In other action, trustees amended an order of election for school board members to be held Nov. 3 with early voting to begin Oct. 13 and end Oct. 30 at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave.
Applications for ballot by mail must be received no later than the close of business on Oct. 14 at the services building.
Up for re-election are incumbents Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes along with challengers Chad Bird, Jack Hoskins Jr. and Clint Spencer.
