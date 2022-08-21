Detroit ISD schools got off to a good start Thursday, according to Superintendent Kathie Thompson.
“The excitement for the new school year was present at Meet the Teacher. We had record numbers of families visiting and many teachers reported 100% attendance of their students showing up,” Thompson said of an event on Monday. “ We are fully staffed and are very excited about the new staff that will help us in all areas of academics and extracurricular activities.”
The district is bringing back the Beta Club for junior and high school students and some of the athletes will be participate in PALS, a peer leadership group that will partner with our elementary campus, she said.
“Our district accountability rating was a B (88). We are very excited about our rating and the hard work put forth by our staff in ensuring that our students are learning. Our high school campus was rated an A (91),” she said.
“Our DISD Police Chief Jake Stinson and safety coordinator Jonathon Lloyd have upgraded our Guardian team requirements and are completing safety audits around the school. Our threat assessment team is in place and ready to do what it takes to protect our students and staff,” Thompson noted.
“We are well prepared to make 2022-2023 the best year for our students, parents and staff,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.