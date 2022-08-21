stella and coy.jpg

Detroit ISD schools got off to a good start Thursday, according to Superintendent Kathie Thompson.

“The excitement for the new school year was present at Meet the Teacher. We had record numbers of families visiting and many teachers reported 100% attendance of their students showing up,” Thompson said of an event on Monday. “ We are fully staffed and are very excited about the new staff that will help us in all areas of academics and extracurricular activities.”

