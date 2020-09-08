Two more Lamar County residents lost their battles against Covid-19 during the Labor Day weekend, the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported.
Their passings, an 80-year-old woman on Saturday and a 70-year-old man on Sunday, bring the county’s total Covid-19 loss to 26, according to health district officials.
The health district also reported a combined 11 new cases during the weekend. That brings the count’s total count since testing began in March to 961. The additional cases included six women ages 33 to 69 and five men ages 20 to 58. As of Sunday evening, there were 723 cases considered to be recovered.
Although the number of active cases increased two from Saturday to Sunday to 175, that number has continued to fall since peaking at 226 on Aug. 25, according to health district records.
Women continue to lead men 581 to 380 in the number of confirmed cases, with the two most impacted age groups being those 50 to 59 years old and 20 to 29 years old. Of the 179 cases among those 50 to 59, 90 cases were confirmed in men. It’s the only age group in which men lead women in cases. Meanwhile, 105 of the 172 cases in those age 20 to 29 were confirmed in women, the highest of any age group by gender.
