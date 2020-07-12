Sales tax collections on spending in May fell just 2.6% statewide to $744.2 million as the state relaxed restrictions like mask wearing and physical distancing that had been implemented to help slow the spread of Covid-19, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Northeast Texans didn’t let the pandemic slow them down at all, according to the latest Comptroller’s Office data. In fact, Red River Valley tax collections for sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly showed substantial growth.
Of July’s allocations, Paris received $779,469.29 on its 1.5% tax, up 12.68% from last year’s collection of $691,748.01. For the year, Paris has received nearly $5.29 million in sales tax revenue, up 4.9% through the same time last year.
Lamar County sales tax collections on its 0.5% sales tax were up 29.19% over May 2019, up to $345,857.26. Year-to-date collections for the county now total more than $2.22 million, an increase of 14.68% over the same period last year.
In Lamar County, all taxing cities except Reno saw sales tax collection growth in May, with Deport and Sun Valley collections both up more than 66% over May 2019. Sun Valley’s allocation this month on its 1% tax is $4,970.61, up 68.78% from the same month last year, while Deport’s allocation is $4,511.27, up 66.5%.
Year-to-date collections for Deport’s 1% tax have shown the most growth among Lamar County taxing cities, up 70.9% to $28,344.67. Sun Valley’s year-to-date total is now $25,845.48, up 31.94% for the same period last year.
Elsewhere in the county, Blossom’s 1.25% sales tax netted the city $13,276.30 on May sales, up 59.48% from May 2019; Roxton’s 1% tax earned the city $1,651.39, up 53.13%; and Toco’s 1% tax earned $2,094.43, up 41.75%. Year-to-date totals for the cities now stand at $74,810.43 in Blossom, up 20.93%; $12,434.06 in Roxton, up 12.02%; and $12,438.87 in Toco, up 19.88%.
Reno’s collection on 1% sales tax was $22,323.24, down 7.27% from May 2019. For the year, however, the city has shown positive growth with sales tax collections totaling $171,470.97, up 9.91%.
Among county governments, Red River County’s 0.5% sales tax collections grew 88.83% in May to $38,676.35 over last year’s $20,482.06. That boosted the year-to-date sales tax revenue to $229,830.23, up 43.17%. Delta County, which also collects a 0.5% sales tax, saw a month-over-month increase, up 20.12% to $10,081.52. Compared to the same time period last year, collections are up slightly, 2.18% to $69,658.92. And Fannin County’s 0.5% sales tax revenue growth from May sales was up 18.52% to $126,711.17. For the year, the county is up 11.82% to $798,834.46.
Regional county seats also saw growth in sales tax revenue, with Clarksville’s up 52.90% to $45,485.74, which helped push the year-over-year comparison up 15.83% to $268,447.57. Cooper’s sales tax revenue also was up, 6.65%, to $13,572.60 for the month. For the year, Cooper’s collections are up 11.05% to $98,822.67. In Bonham, sales tax collections were up 19.77% in May to $200,490.90, which contributed to year-over-year growth of 6.71% to more than $1.29 million.
Also in Fannin County, Honey Grove saw positive growth in sales tax collections for May, up 48.31% from May 2019 to $27,057.62. That helped drive the year-over-year comparison up 31.2% to $184,142.41.
