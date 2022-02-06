PATTONVILLE — FFA students from Prairiland High School exhibited livestock projects at the Fort Worth Stock Show last week and came home with several ribbons.
“All the students’ livestock were great quality and represented the school well as some classes had anywhere from 10 to 50 head in classes,” FFA sponsor Kelly Stapleton said.
Results are as follows:
Jr Beef Breeding Heifers:
Keegan Forry placed 3rd in Simmental class.
Jessica Francis placed 4th in Brahman class.
Ally Stapleton placed 5th in Charolais class.
Bailee Taylor placed 5th in Polled Hereford class.
Grady Taylor places 5th in Red Angus class.
Reese Bassano placed 7th in ORB class.
Steelie Stapleton placed 7th in Charolais class.
Lexi Smith placed 12th in ORB class.
Jr Market Goats:
Laken Dawson placed 2nd in Heavyweight class and was Top 10 in Sr Showmanship.
Cadie Gray placed 8th in Middleweight class.
Francis also exhibited a middleweight market lamb and heavyweight market goat.
