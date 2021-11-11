This United States Department of Agriculture secretary has named seven Texas counties, Delta County among them, as primary natural disaster areas.
The designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to extend needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
The designations were brough on by ”excessive moisture that occurred between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021. The application deadline is July 5, 2022
The primary counties in addition to Delta are Calhoun, Colorado, Falls, Floyd, Hopkins and Victoria.
USDA officials said the contiguious counties of Fannin, Lamar, Red River, Hopkins and Franklin are also included in the declaration.
