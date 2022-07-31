Chisum ISD logo

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year.

As a result, Chisum ISD has announced it will return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Chisum ISD has begun distributing letters and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals, also available at Titank12.com and return the completed form online or to any school office.

