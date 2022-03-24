CLARKSVILLE — Along with Democrats in 11 other Northeast Texas counties, the Red River Democratic Party approved a resolution in opposition to the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir during its county convention Saturday.
The resolution also drew support across the state outside of East Texas, Red River County party chairman Hunter Evans said about the resolution, which also passed in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Fannin, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Smith and Titus counties.
A copy of the resolution follows:
“Whereas, The Texas Democratic Party states in its platform that we believe ‘we owe future generations a clear and healthy planet; and
Whereas, The Texas Democratic Party states in its platform that we believe ‘that our lives, homes, communities, and country are made secure by the preservation of our precious natural resources’; and
Whereas, the Marvin Nichols Reservoir, which has been proposed on the main stem of the Sulphur River in Red River, Titus and Franklin Counties, would flood 66,000 acres of heritage farmland, hardwood forest, and wetlands; and
Whereas, Over half of the land to be taken is bottomland hardwood forest or other forested wetlands and upland forest; and
Whereas, At least 80 percent of the water produced by the proposed reservoir would be piped to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex;
Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved that we oppose the creation of the Marvin Nichols Reservoir.
Submitted respectfully for consideration at County and Senate District Conventions to be passed on the the State Convention by Hunter Evans, SD 1 Red River County Chair”
