Flood damage cleanup at the Lamar County Courthouse caused by the Sunday night freeze and a pipe burst in the air handling system continues as commissioners await news about parts for the four-story building’s elevator.
“An assessment of the elevator found four electrical boxes damaged, and we are awaiting news if parts are available, and how long it might be before we can get them here,” Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said after a Wednesday afternoon meeting.
Commissioners’ Court is expected to meet today and Friday at 3 p.m. in the first floor county courtroom with Jonathan Rodgers of Servpro Damage Restoration for updates on the restoration process, expected to take at least two weeks.
Affected areas, mainly on the eastern side on all four floors, which contain the district, county court-at-law and commissioners courtrooms, remain closed. Public accessibility, via the stairway, however, is available for all county offices.
“We will cordon off some areas, but there will be access to offices so the public can take care of business,” Bell said Tuesday afternoon in announcing the building would reopen after being closed Monday. “Those unable to climb stairs can notify the courthouse deputy at the north end of the building and some will come to assist.”
Hearings for the Lamar County Court-at-Law temporarily are taking place on the second floor at Paris City Hall, 135 1st St. SE, while both 6th District Court and 62nd District hearings continue in the second-floor courtroom at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave.
After an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioner Ronnie Bass gave an explanation of how he believes freezing took place inside one of the air handling units atop the courthouse.
“It was in an evaporator core where the hot water comes through the system that the pipe ruptured,” Bass said, as he explained the county installed a new, more efficient boiler system a year ago. “The old boiler ran all the time and kept water circulating, but the more efficient system cycles on and off, and it was during one of these off cycles that the pipe froze.”
During the Tuesday meeting, Rodgers gave a first assessment of the damage and shared plans for work going forward.
“There’s water damage migrating all the way down through all levels, some spotty and doesn’t necessarily follow a pattern. “As the days go on, gravity may bring water to areas that aren’t affected now. “I have crews coming out of Baton Rouge today to set up dehumidification in order to stabilize the environment, and we’ll continue moisture mapping and assessing through today and tomorrow and immediately begin the drying process.”
