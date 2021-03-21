A letter to Texas Parks and Wildlife to indicate the city’s willingness to give up its lease to Trail de Paris, a first step toward the state taking over control and maintenance of the entire Northeast Texas Trail as a linear state park, is expected to gain approval of Paris City Council at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Monday at City Hall, 109 E. Kaufman St.
“The state has indicated that this would not interfere with any of our annual events such as the Tour de Paris, although we would have to coordinate with the state for the use of the trail,” Public Works Director Michael Smith stated in a memo included in Monday night’s agenda packet. “The city spends several tens of thousands of dollars each year on asphalt, labor and fuel maintaining the trail, and this would free up this funding.”
Other agenda items include a public hearing and possible action to establish the city as a Property Assessed Clean Energy program. A resolution to approve the private resale of 24 tracts of tax foreclosed property also is an agenda item, as is an executive session item to discuss a possible incentive for restoration of the First National Bank Building and associated properties owned by developer David Alarid.
Zoning change requests include single-family to an office district in the 800 block of 38th Street SE, agricultural to commercial in the 2500 block of South Church Street, and light industrial to two-family dwelling at 1415 6th St. SE.
