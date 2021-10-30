Tuesday is Election Day for this year’s proposed constitutional amendments, of which there are eight.
Lamar County will have four polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the Lamar County Elections Office. Polling locations include: Precinct 1: Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave. in Paris; Precinct 2: Oak Park United Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St. in Paris; Precinct 3: Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave. in Paris; and Precinct 4: Paris Golf and Country Club, 5335 FM 195 in Paris.
Fannin County will have seven polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the county’s elections office. They include the Roy V. Floyd Community Center, 1100 W. 5th St. in Bonham for Precincts 1, 9 and 18; First Presbyterian Church, 821 N. Center St. in Bonham for Precincts 4 and 6; First Baptist Church, 4063 N. FM 273 in Ivanhoe for Precincts 5 and 12; First Baptist Church, 230 2nd St. in Trenton for Precincts 10 and 13; Leonard City Hall, 111 W. Collins in Leonard for Precincts 7 and 11; First Baptist Church, 207 S. Ashford St. in Savoy for Precincts 2 and 15; and Lyday Hall, 540 6th St. in Honey Grove for Precincts 3, 16 and 19.
Red River County will have 10 polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to its elections office. Clarksville ISD voters also will be voting on a $16.8 million school improvement bond. They include Lone Star Methodist Church, 5960 Highway 37 S in Clarksville for Precincts 1, 7 and 11; First Baptist Church, 1501 Highway 82 Bypass in Clarksville for Precinct 2; Red River County Library, 315 N. Walnut St. in Clarksville for Precincts 3, 20 and 24; Clarksville City Hall, 800 W. Main St. in Clarksville for Precincts 4 and 31; Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. NW in Bogata for Precincts 5, 9 and 10; First Baptist Church, 275 W. Garner St. in Detroit for Precincts 13 and 14; Leesville Baptist Church 11474 FM 195 in Bagwell for Precincts 17 and 18; Avery Methodist Church, 390 W. Alabama in Avery for Precincts 27 and 30; and Boxelder Methodist Church, 9367 FM 445 in Annona for Precincts 28 and 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.