BONHAM — When longtime Fannin County Commissioners’ Assistant Suzanne Stowe retires in February, the county will retire the position entirely.
Tuesday’s 3-2 vote, with Commissioners A.J. Self and Dean Lackey dissenting, came a week after commissioners first talked about the future of the role after Stowe’s planned retirement. Action could not be taken during that initial discussion Jan. 19 because the agenda item called for discussion only.
Reiterating her argument against retaining the position, Commissioner Edwina Lane said it would be beneficial to her and her precinct if she could take her precinct’s share of Stowe’s position’s salary and invest it in a program Lane could use herself or to pay a part-time secretary who is closer to home in Savoy. Last week, Lane said she frequently finds herself having to either go home to print needed county documents or making a trip to the office in Bonham. On Tuesday, she also expressed frustration about an apparent lack of access to the county’s road maintenance record system.
“I am for a more efficient system, including our information for our roads. I talked to Suzanne the other day, asking her if I can get access into the information that I’m bringing to you. She told me she’s the only one that has access to that, that none of us have access to that, which I find extremely concerning,” Lane said, adding she believed the process of accessing road information could be “streamlined, made simpler and be more efficient, and that way much easier to access.”
Acknowledging that a new program commissioners could use was “a good program,” Self argued the Commissioners’ Court needed representation in the new courthouse. He added that because he and Lane lack secretaries, without someone to replace Stowe, the county would need to hire two more employees, and they would be stationed in precinct barns, not at the courthouse. As for obtaining the road information, Self said he’s not had any trouble getting it from Stowe.
“I don’t have to go research it on a computer, that’s her purpose, is she gives us that information as we need it,” Self said, adding talks about purchasing a new computer program will have to happen at budget time.
Commissioners learned the company behind the software the county is currently using is migrating customers to the new software because the current software is reaching its end-of-life. The county is being offered four new licenses on a free migration that will have basic functionality. Greater functionality is available in a package of paid migration that’s estimated to cost the county $17,000.
Lackey was concerned that calls normally filtered by Stowe will now come to commissioners, such as a recent call about how low a plane was flying. A centralized position better serves residents, he argued.
After a few minutes more debate, Commissioner Jerry Magness moved to eliminate the position. Lane seconded. County Judge Randy Moore provided the third yes vote.
