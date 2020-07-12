After a two-year delay, an outside investor and the City of Paris began talks again in an effort to turn the historic First National Bank building in downtown Paris into a luxury complex.
“I am hopeful and cautiously optimistic we can work through issues that stand in the way of its completion,” owner David Alarid said Friday afternoon. “I have met with the new city manager, and I am hopeful.”
Meanwhile, Alarid, an investor with several properties in Austin and elsewhere, recently completed renovation of the historical First Church of Christ, Scientist building, 357 W. Kaufman St., and the Blake & Hinkle Office Building on the bank’s northwest parking lot across from Hole in the Wall restaurant. Several other local properties are in the restoration process, Alarid said.
According to The Paris News files, Alarid purchased the bank property in November 2015 with plans for the building to include a high-end restaurant on the first floor, a bar and possibly retail shops on the second floor, luxury apartments on the third-sixth floors and tenant services, including a gym, recreational area, storage and a cafe in the basement.
In announcing plans in early 2016 for what he called Paris Bank Tower, Alarid said his company specializes in renovations with more than a dozen historic buildings from Austin, where the company is based, to Baltimore and Chicago.
“This is one of the most important buildings in Paris’ history,” Alarid said in 2016. “It’s historic, and it has character. If you restore a historic building and make it nice, people will come to it and bring it to life.”
Built in 1886, the building was gutted during the 1916 Great Paris Fire, but was restored a year later.
After purchasing the building, Alarid ran into trouble right away when the west wall started slumping and thought to be in danger of falling, according to newspaper files. In June 2016, the city gave the owner 90 days to repair the wall. Alarid said he could not do repairs until AT&T removed cell towers from the roof, and the city turned off electricity.
The following year, AT&T eventually relocated its towers, the city cut off electricity, Alarid repaired the wall and Paris City Council forgave fines against the building. Because of the tower removal, however, in early 2018 a cell tower leasing company sued Alarid because their tenants, AT&T Mobility Corp, were forced out of a lease. The case settled later in the year, and Alarid turned his attention to other Paris properties but made no progress on the bank building.
The City of Paris first installed a chain-link fence around the property to protect pedestrian traffic, and replaced it with a black metal fence in January 2019.
