CLARKSVILLE — Calls are out now for an area-wide juried art opportunity to coincide with Spring Fest in Clarksville.
Culture Citizen is planning to host “Local Legends/Living Stories,” a pop-up community, juried art show in a 3,500-square-foot gallery space on the square, 122 W. Main St. The show is slated to run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8.
Organizers encourage residents of Lamar and Red River counties to submit artwork for the competition. Professional, amateur and student work will be accepted. Jurors and prizes will be announced at a later date.
There will be three categories of art accepted in any medium — oils, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, prints, drawings, mixed media, sculpture, video, installation, photography — with no size restrictions. Contemporary and traditional work also will be accepted.
Organizers are looking for three subjects of art, including:
Portrait work of current or past residents of Red River or Lamar counties;
Artwork based on places in RRC or Lamar County or plant life;
Story-based artwork that’s inspired by life in Red River or Lamar counties.
There will be no entry fees. To enter, fill out the form at culturecitizen.org/call-for-art. Artwork may be dropped off at Culture Citizen between 1 and 4 p.m. April 15 and 16 and between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. May 7. It can be picked up between 3 and 6 p.m. May 8 after the show.
Inquiries or special arrangement requests may be directed to Melinda (Carter) Watters at milliewatters@gmail.com.
To support future events like this or to help offset costs, visit patreon.com/culturecitizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.