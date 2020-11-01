Family Cuts.jpg
Family Cuts in Paris.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

In honor of Veterans Day, Family Cuts Salon will offer free haircuts to all veterans.

“We did the free haircuts for first responders for the second year in a row,” Manager Terri Harding said. “So, we decided to honor the veterans as a thank you as well. So, we will be doing free haircuts at Family Cuts on Nov. 11 for all veterans.”

The salon is located at 3564 Lamar Ave., and can be contacted at 903-784-7100.

Kim Cox is the city editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

