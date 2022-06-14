RENO — Following controversial discussion, Reno’s City Council adopted 2018 International building codes, limited the number of animals allowed per household and appointed new committee members at its meeting Monday night.
Following complaints of an unofficial dog kennel with over thirty dogs at Meadowview Drive, the council amended the city’s animal ordinance to prohibit locals from having more than eight animals per residence.
Mayor Bart Jetton interrupted the proceedings numerous times to declare the importance of doing something about the unofficial kennel.
“There’s no way this needs to happen in our city. Mr. Callen has a perfect gripe. He shouldn’t be the one griping. Everyone should be griping. We need to vote on this right now. We need to end this somewhere, right now is what we need to do. Because how would you feel if that was your $250,000 house?” Jetton said.
“And I’m not knocking Mr. Cooley, we played baseball together and lived life together. But there’s right and there’s wrong, but we need to vote on it right now. It’s not even fair to even have a vote on it because you know the right and the wrong. You can’t take a neighborhood like that and Wellington Point, and you’re gonna buy an empty lot and you can do whatever you want on that lot? I mean, I’m not even gonna have this conversation no more. But let’s vote on it right now. You know right and wrong,” Mayor Jetton added.
No motion was up for action at the point the mayor called for a vote. He also told the attorney he didn’t believe the state law was accurate, and he accosted an audience member for holding up a piece of paper near his ear.
“It’s not fair to put someone between the devil and the fire,” he said, still referencing the reported property stench. Jetton may have been experiencing a medical injury, evidenced by the first aid being administered to his left arm during the meeting.
Following his declarations and still midway through the ordinance discussion, Jetton voluntarily left the meeting without prompting, leaving the remaining council members to discuss the other twenty agenda items. The mayor gave no reason for recusing himself from the meeting and was unprovoked. Council members declared a five-minute recess before continuing.
One 2017 and six 2018 international building codes were discussed and approved, updating the city’s previous 2006 ordinances. The new requirements included the International Building Code, Residential Codes for One-Two Family Dwellings, Plumbing Code, Mechanical Code, Fire Code, Fuel Code and the National Electric Code.
Hayter Engineering representative Mike Tibbets gave an update on Reno’s standpipe project, emphasizing its nearness to completion while suggesting the contractor be paid 90% of what it is due until the rest of the clean-up and polishing is finished.
Additionally, Christmas spirit filled the room, prompting council members to allocate $20,000 to buy an RGB Christmas tree from Mosca Design, coming from the Parks and Trail budget. The action was done to help turn Reno into a destination city for Christmas time, Councilwoman Amanda Willows proposed.
The council swore in Ryan Skidmore as a new City Council member.
“I’m excited to have a voice from the people in my community,” Skidmore said.
Joey McCarthy was reelected as the mayor pro-tem, and the council presented a plaque of appreciation to former council member James Dority for his years of service.
The council reappointed committee members to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Street Commission, Economic Development Committee, Parks and Trail Committee and the Cemetery Committee.
